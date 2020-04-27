The best long-term and affordable local stocks to invest in now

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Noma Moyo - Project manager at School in a Box
Today at 07:07
Health Dept briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 07:20
UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 08:07
Saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 08:21
South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
The best long-term and affordable local stocks to invest in now

The best long-term and affordable local stocks to invest in now

Guest:
Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Make Money Mondays with academic Adam Habib

27 April 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Prof Adam Habib | Vice Chancellor at University of the Witwatersrand

Business Book: Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution, by Jakkie Cilliers

27 April 2020 7:33 PM

Guest:
Dr Jakkie Cilliers | Africa analyst, author and a popular commentator

A group of South African entrepreneurs, funders and small business experts have banded together to launch Save Your Local.

27 April 2020 7:25 PM

Guest:
 Alexandra Fraser | Founder at Fraser Consulting

SA Cloth mask demand to boost local manufacturing

27 April 2020 7:02 PM

Guest:

Eustace Mashimbye | CEO at Proudly South African |

Big picture of world and local markets

27 April 2020 6:33 PM

Guest:
David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

SA's tourism and hotel sector decimated

27 April 2020 6:30 PM

Guest:
Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO 

SA's state-owned airlines have a bleak future post Covid-19

27 April 2020 6:25 PM

Guests:
Ray Mahlaka | Independent Business Journalist and Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

The case for economic recovery out of the deep COVID-19 recession has been given a confidence boost by the Government's decisive response to the crisis

24 April 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Johann Els/ Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group 

Gradual opening of the economy may not to be good enough

24 April 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Lullu Kruger/ Chief Economist at PWC 

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

EWN Highlights

DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day event

27 April 2020 7:56 PM

People caught without masks forced to sweep streets in Madagascar

27 April 2020 6:37 PM

Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers

27 April 2020 5:04 PM

