SA Cloth mask demand to boost local manufacturing

Guest:
Eustace Mashimbye | CEO at Proudly South African |
Guest:
Prof Adam Habib | Vice Chancellor at University of the Witwatersrand
Guest:
Dr Jakkie Cilliers | Africa analyst, author and a popular commentator
Guest:
Alexandra Fraser | Founder at Fraser Consulting
Guest:
Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Guest:
David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Guest:
Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO
Guests:
Ray Mahlaka | Independent Business Journalist and Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Guest: Johann Els/ Economist at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lullu Kruger/ Chief Economist at PWCLISTEN TO PODCAST