Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).
Guest: Dave Logan/ CEO at South African Association of Freight ForwardersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at RaizcorpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Tebello Chabana | Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South Africa
Ayanda Mngadi | Executive Director at Manufacturing Circle
Terry Morris | Managing Director at Pan Macmillan
Guest:
Prof Adam Habib | Vice Chancellor at University of the Witwatersrand
Guest:
Dr Jakkie Cilliers | Africa analyst, author and a popular commentator
Guest:
Alexandra Fraser | Founder at Fraser Consulting