How it works - Logistics during lock down

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all Business
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
How it works - Logistics during lock down

How it works - Logistics during lock down

Guest: Dave Logan/ CEO at South African Association of Freight Forwarders  



Africa Business Focus

28 April 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:31 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

28 April 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Another take on the funding solutions for small business

28 April 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

Market Commentary

28 April 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Mining, manufacturing and books: how is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond.

28 April 2020 6:28 PM

Guests: Tebello Chabana | Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South Africa 

Ayanda Mngadi | Executive Director at Manufacturing Circle

Terry Morris | Managing Director at Pan Macmillan

Make Money Mondays with academic Adam Habib

27 April 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Prof Adam Habib | Vice Chancellor at University of the Witwatersrand

Business Book: Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution, by Jakkie Cilliers

27 April 2020 7:33 PM

Guest:
Dr Jakkie Cilliers | Africa analyst, author and a popular commentator

A group of South African entrepreneurs, funders and small business experts have banded together to launch Save Your Local.

27 April 2020 7:25 PM

Guest:
 Alexandra Fraser | Founder at Fraser Consulting

Trending

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UN: SA's ban on sale of alcohol during lockdown contributed to low GBV stats

28 April 2020 8:55 PM

SA mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen

28 April 2020 8:40 PM

Agri SA: Land Bank's financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector

28 April 2020 7:40 PM

