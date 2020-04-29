Shapeshifter: Gloria heading Solidarity Fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Shapeshifter: Gloria heading Solidarity Fund

Shapeshifter: Gloria heading Solidarity Fund

Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at Wipcapital 



Consumer Corner- Insurance claims in the restaurant industry

29 April 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Business Unusual - Starlink is coming

29 April 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publlisher at Stuff Magazine 

What the car industry needs from level 4 and beyond

29 April 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte 

Market Commentary

29 April 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

SA's retail rector taking dramatic change due to covid -19

29 April 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Evan Walker/ Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management 

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Grant Pattison/ CEO at Edcon 

How it works - Logistics during lock down

28 April 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Dave Logan/ CEO at South African Association of Freight Forwarders  

Africa Business Focus

28 April 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:31 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Trending

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

Lifestyle Business

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

EWN Highlights

CTICC to become COVID-19 hospital when virus peaks in WC
29 April 2020 8:54 PM

29 April 2020 8:54 PM

Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister
29 April 2020 7:42 PM

29 April 2020 7:42 PM

LIVE BLOG: 30% of workers in manufacturing to be phased back in - Patel
29 April 2020 7:21 PM

29 April 2020 7:21 PM

