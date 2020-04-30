Personal Finance feature- What is going to happen to the property market and property industry after lock down?

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:31
Pentagon officially releases 'declassified' UFO videos
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Kosmetos - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Evan Robinson - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Where in the province has Covid-19 spread? WC govt launches dashboard The Western Cape has launched a Covid-19 dashboard, mapping the spread of the virus in the province. 30 April 2020 7:33 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46. 30 April 2020 7:10 PM
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19? Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4. 30 April 2020 5:35 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
Personal Finance feature- What is going to happen to the property market and property industry after lock down?

Personal Finance feature- What is going to happen to the property market and property industry after lock down?

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 



Small Business Focus

30 April 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni disagreed with the continued ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette

30 April 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis/ EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world, even during lock down, but in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:00 PM

Guest: Andrew Smith/ Co- Founder at Yuppiechef 

Market Commentary

30 April 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Associated Media Publishing (AMP) will be closing permanently

30 April 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Chris Botha/ MD at Park Advertising 

Another downgrade for SA bonds just as we leave the World Government Bond index

30 April 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 

Shapeshifter: Gloria heading Solidarity Fund

29 April 2020 7:48 PM

Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at Wipcapital 

Consumer Corner- Insurance claims in the restaurant industry

29 April 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Business Unusual - Starlink is coming

29 April 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publlisher at Stuff Magazine 

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103

Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown
30 April 2020 8:58 PM

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way
30 April 2020 8:54 PM

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni
30 April 2020 8:51 PM

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

