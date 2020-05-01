RESTARTING THE SA ECONOMY POST-COVID-19: A BRAVE NEW WORLD?

Today at 21:30 Covid-19: How to boost your immune system while waiting for a vaccine Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Adrian Morris

125 125

Today at 21:45 Lockdown Binge Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film

125 125

Today at 22:10 Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Imthiaz Hoosen - Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South Africa

125 125

Today at 22:30 Keeping faith in the time of lockdown - Practicing during Ramadan Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie

Reverend Les Ruhrmund - Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church

125 125