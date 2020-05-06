Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: Why is the SAHRC being prevented from investigating Strandfontein site?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 20:25
The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 20:48
Sea Point man who feeds homeless people during lockdown has car torched
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
How to root out quackery
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nox Makunga - plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University
George Claassen - Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch
Today at 21:31
GDS 2020: Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: These vibrant bus stop murals reclaim overlooked public spaces
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help? 'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery. 6 May 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
View all Politics
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
View all Business
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at consumer talk 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.

Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.

Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.

They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.

In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.

Image credit: Uber & Airbnb

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but in SA, Panama and Sri Lanka it's still banned

6 May 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Graeme Harlow/ CEO at Diageo SA 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector calls for a phased reopening of the economy

6 May 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston/ Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?

6 May 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie/ CEO  of FlySafair 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works - The informal economy and the lockdown

5 May 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: G G Alcock/ Author of "Kasinimic Revolution" 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

5 May 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of the Africa state of mind 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

5 May 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Comair files for a business rescue

5 May 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Linden Birns/ Managing Director at Planes Talking 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Winde warns WC's COVID-19 infections could hit 7,000 mark next week

6 May 2020 5:47 PM

WATCH LIVE: All SAA flights to stop operating from 8 May - Gordhan

6 May 2020 5:45 PM

More than 150 complaints against WC police since lockdown started, says Ipid

6 May 2020 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA