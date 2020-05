India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but in SA, Panama and Sri Lanka it's still banned

Today at 20:10 News focus: Why is the SAHRC being prevented from investigating Strandfontein site? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Nissen

125 125

Today at 20:25 The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance

125 125

Today at 21:15 How to root out quackery Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Nox Makunga - plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University

George Claassen - Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch

125 125

Today at 21:31 GDS 2020: Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19 Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)

125 125