YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?



Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.



Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.



Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.



They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.



In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.



Image credit: Uber & Airbnb

