YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses

Today at 20:15
Video conferencing security
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashimita Bhana
Today at 20:48
Marriages cancelled because of coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynne Arendse - Producer at CapeTalk
Today at 21:15
How safe is your home brew?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 21:31
Safety protocol on MyCiti buses
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19. 7 May 2020 6:02 PM
[LISTEN] Scientists 'concerned' about spread of new Covid-19 mutation Professor Sehaam Khan at the University of Johannesburg joined John Maytham to explain what the latest findings mean. 7 May 2020 5:06 PM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences 'Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences.' 7 May 2020 3:24 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses

YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses

Guest: Tashmia Ismail-Saville/ CEO at Youth Employment Service 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance Feature- A caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading

7 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Persona Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?

7 May 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys 

EnviroSan and Jojo partner to create a handsfree wash facility

7 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Grant Neser/ MD at JoJo Tanks 

Market Commentary

7 May 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective 

Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend respond

7 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Gillis/ CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings 

Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and it's myriad consequences

7 May 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Mark Barnes/ Executive Chairman and CEO at purple Group 

Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading the solidarity fund

6 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at Wipcapital 

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.

Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.

Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.

They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.

In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.

Image credit: Uber & Airbnb

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected - and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at consumer talk 

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

China says it backs WHO in tracing COVID-19, denounces US 'lies'

7 May 2020 6:00 PM

Expats stuck in SA appeal to Ramaphosa for help to return to Saudi Arabia

7 May 2020 5:52 PM

