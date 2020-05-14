SA's current alcohol ban and the country's history with alcohol bans

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness- Digitising an interior Design studio Service

14 May 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

           Nicola Orpan/ Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio 

Personal Finance Feature: Retirement

14 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid 19 uncertainty

14 May 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Mteto Nyathi/ CEO at Altron 

Market Commentary

14 May 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?

14 May 2020 6:30 PM

Guest" Peter Attard Montalto/ Head of Capital Markets Research at Interllidex 

Online retail opens up

14 May 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Kim Reid/ CEO at Takealot 

            Gwarega Mangozhe/ CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa 

Shapeshfter- How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a covid crisis

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Danny Diliberto/ Founder at Ladles of Love 

Banking Ombud Report

13 May 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:28 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.  

In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.

A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting. 

We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.

Image:123rf.com

