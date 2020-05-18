Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividends as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
'Future proof' your business data storage
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Eran Brown - Chief Technology Officer at infinidat
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Dated food products and safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Bester - Managing Director of Foodeez
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : FoodForward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Justice Ministry on early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Today at 07:20
Small scale farmers to get government relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aggrey Mahanjana - CEO at National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation (Nerpo)
Today at 08:07
Local govt. teams up with taxi industry to help health workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
'Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Copy: A massive new undersea cable - part-funded by Facebook - will bring faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
Proposal for SA to open its harbours for stranded ships in need of crew changes Approximately 150,000 mariners onboard commercial ships worldwide have been left adrift by Covid-19, despite expired work contract... 18 May 2020 6:37 PM
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown res... 18 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividends as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividends as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest: Chris Schutte/ CEO at Astral 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business Books feature- Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall street, Hollywood and the World

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are new 4IR business models surviving in the age of Covid-19

18 May 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Stafford Masie/ GM at WeWork South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

18 May 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo/ Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online alcohol sales skyrocket

18 May 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Judy Brower/ Co- owner at wine.co.za 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

B4SA asking for level 2

18 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston/ Leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

15 May 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown retail patterns by Yoco numbers

15 May 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Lungisa Matshoba | Co-Founder & CTO at Yoco

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box

15 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Stephen Van Coller | CEO at EOH

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping

15 May 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Rui Morais | CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US justice chief

18 May 2020 8:33 PM

Nxesi: R13bn paid out to 2 million workers through UIF since 16 April

18 May 2020 6:58 PM

SA mines reconfigure to survive virus amid job lose fears

18 May 2020 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA