Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

Guest: Liza Eustace/ Sector head for Healthcare,construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking  



How it works- How to navigate the world on research, studies and information in a covid crisis

19 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Prof Nick Binedell/ Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science 

Africa Business Focus

19 May 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Neville Mandimika/ Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 May 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the covid 19 crisis

19 May 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Danesh Ranchhod/ Vice president and executive director at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity 

Market Commentary

19 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From Wealth and Investment at FNB 

What is the difference between level 3 and level 4? is the gap diminishing?

19 May 2020 6:21 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet/ Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc 

Business Books feature- Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall street, Hollywood and the World

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor 

How are new 4IR business models surviving in the age of Covid-19

18 May 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Stafford Masie/ GM at WeWork South Africa 

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividends as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

18 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Chris Schutte/ CEO at Astral 

