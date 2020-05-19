Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the covid 19 crisis

Today at 20:10 ‘I don’t want anyone to go through what we went through’ Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Maliek Fagodien

Today at 20:25 Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Kelly Van Niekerk

Today at 20:48 Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

Today at 21:15 ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open. Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Storm Muller - ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare

Today at 21:31 Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education

Ntsekelelo Dlulani - Student at Westridge High?Equal Education Campaign

