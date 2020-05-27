Regulations inconsistencies- why the economy and not churches?

Guest: Jacquaes Rousseau/ Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.
America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.
It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.
Image credit: NASA
