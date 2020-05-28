Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

Streaming issues? Report here
Guests
Thula Ndema and Mbongeni Masondo - Owners of Sobae
Guests
jarrad rickets
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown.
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted.
National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.
Why Claremont Mosque won't reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.
Aren't we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube.
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth.
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed.
Churches easily become 'super-spreader' hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can't open," asks Wendy Alberts.
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services...
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.
Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape Town.
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown.
Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.
What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.
Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

Guest: Jacqui Biess/ Co- Founder at Charly's bakery 



Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance - planning for retirement in the Covid crisis
28 May 2020 7:36 PM

28 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal financial advisor and Executive director at Galileo Capital 

Investing globally during a pandemic

28 May 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman/ Portfolio Manager at Denker 

Market Commentary

28 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
28 May 2020 6:28 PM

28 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Issah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

            Gina Schoeman/ Economist at Citi Bank 

Shapeshifter The family business behind baby city
27 May 2020 8:10 PM

27 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Michel Aronoff/ MD at BabyCity 

The Ombudsman for short term insurance releases its annual report for 2019
27 May 2020 7:34 PM

27 May 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon
27 May 2020 7:25 PM

27 May 2020 7:25 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.

It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.

Image credit: NASA

SA online fashion retailer runaway receives R100 million investment from international private equity firm
27 May 2020 6:54 PM

27 May 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Karl Hammaerschmidt/ CEO at RunawaySale 

