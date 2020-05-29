Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3 Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June. 29 May 2020 2:43 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

29 May 2020 6:51 PM

Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Why not to bet against China and the Best Bits

29 May 2020 6:39 PM

Bruce spoke to Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group, about China as a world power. He also replayed some of the highlights of the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - planning for retirement in the Covid crisis

28 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Persoanl financial advisor and Executive director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investing globally during a pandemic

28 May 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman/ Portfolio Manager at Denker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

28 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Jacqui Biess/ Co- Founder at Charly's bakery 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

28 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)

28 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Issah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

            Gina Schoeman/ Economist at Citi Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter The family business behind baby city

27 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Michel Aronoff/ MD at BabyCity 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ombudsman for short term insurance releases its annual report for 2019

27 May 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize praises Ramaphosa's leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

29 May 2020 7:30 PM

DA given a week to file submissions challenging lockdown regulations

29 May 2020 6:45 PM

