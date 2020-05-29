YES is sending its rst export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
YES is sending its rst export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.

YES is sending its rst export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.

29 May 2020 10:04 PM

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative


Market Commentary

29 May 2020 6:51 PM

Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth 

Why not to bet against China and the Best Bits

29 May 2020 6:39 PM

Bruce spoke to Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group, about China as a world power. He also replayed some of the highlights of the week. 

Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance - planning for retirement in the Covid crisis

28 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Persoanl financial advisor and Executive director at Galileo Capital 

Investing globally during a pandemic

28 May 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman/ Portfolio Manager at Denker 

Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

28 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Jacqui Biess/ Co- Founder at Charly's bakery 

Market Commentary

28 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)

28 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Issah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

            Gina Schoeman/ Economist at Citi Bank 

Shapeshifter The family business behind baby city

27 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Michel Aronoff/ MD at BabyCity 

Trending

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

Mkhize: We must accept new reality that COVID-19 will be here for long time

29 May 2020 7:30 PM

DA given a week to file submissions challenging lockdown regulations

29 May 2020 6:45 PM

