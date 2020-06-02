What the cash register till is showing for SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo Some lockdown measures may have to be reinstated in the Western Cape while the province faces stretched ICU capacity. 2 June 2020 5:48 PM
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam. 2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
What the cash register till is showing for SMEs

What the cash register till is showing for SMEs

2 June 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Matt Brownell/ Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Africa Business Focus

2 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of mind 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice "Radio disclaimers"

2 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

University of Pretoria's center for Entrepreneurship launches free National Support Portal for SMME's

2 June 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Prof Alex Antonities 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 June 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?

2 June 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co-Founder at Sweepsouth 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?

2 June 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Jan Oberholzer/ COO at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown

1 June 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Jeremy Loops/ Singer and songwriter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business books: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Rmanujam and Georg Tacke

1 June 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Ian Mann/ Regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FlySafair will prepare to resume a reduced service from 15 June

1 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie/ CEO at Flysafair 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

Hiker falls to his death on Table Mountain

2 June 2020 6:27 PM

'Endemic racial discrimination' exposed in US: UN rights chief

2 June 2020 5:46 PM

