Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post covid

Guest: Sam Clarke/ Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Guest: Gary Booysen/ Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia/ CEO at Business unity SA
Guest: Ryan O'Mahoney/ Managing Director at GetSmarterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of mindLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex AntonitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Norman Mackechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matt Brownell/ Head of Brand Marketing at YocoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co-Founder at SweepsouthLISTEN TO PODCAST