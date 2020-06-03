Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post covid

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Diabetes association warns diabetics to take extra care during corona virus pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson - Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non
Today at 20:25
Hand Sanitizer is punishing my skin. Dermatologists advise
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Phil Smith - Founder at Germ Free Solutions
Today at 20:48
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:15
How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
View all Local
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
View all Politics
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win... 3 June 2020 6:42 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
View all Business
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post covid

Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post covid

3 June 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Sam Clarke/ Founder and CEO at Skynamo 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

3 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Gary Booysen/ Director at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus or win an appeal

3 June 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys 

            Cas Coovadia/ CEO at Business unity SA 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works: Online leaning vs learning online

2 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Ryan O'Mahoney/ Managing Director at GetSmarter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

2 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of mind 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice "Radio disclaimers"

2 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

University of Pretoria's center for Entrepreneurship launches free National Support Portal for SMME's

2 June 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Prof Alex Antonities 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 June 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the cash register till is showing for SMEs

2 June 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Matt Brownell/ Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?

2 June 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co-Founder at Sweepsouth 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Acsa needs over R11bn to recover from lockdown - Mbalula

3 June 2020 6:56 PM

UK PM condemns George Floyd killing as protesters take to the streets

3 June 2020 6:49 PM

Cosatu calls on govt to support cancellation of student debt for workers

3 June 2020 6:18 PM

