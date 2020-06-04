Oceana Group defers interim divided payout due to Covid19, but says all is well

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end? Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing? 4 June 2020 6:37 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Oceana Group defers interim divided payout due to Covid19, but says all is well

Oceana Group defers interim divided payout due to Covid19, but says all is well

4 June 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Imraan Soomra/ CEO at Oceana Group 


Market Commentary

4 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective 

Absa ends its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's premier soccer league after 13 year relationship

4 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi/ Head of communications at ABSA 

Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections. Is this the end?

4 June 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau/ Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University 

Shapeshifter: Springbok- turned businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Bryan Habada/ Former Springbok and Co- founder at Retroactive 

Managing consumer expectations in a covid world: a look at insurance and online retail

3 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Banking the unbanked

3 June 2020 7:26 PM

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.

That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.

image credit:123rf.com

Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post-Covid

3 June 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Sam Clarke/ Founder and CEO at Skynamo 

Market Commentary

3 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Gary Booysen/ Director at Rand Swiss 

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus or win an appeal

3 June 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys 

            Cas Coovadia/ CEO at Business unity SA 

 

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

Tlali Clinic healthcare workers strike after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

4 June 2020 6:52 PM

ANC launches Black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

4 June 2020 5:57 PM

Ceppwawu placed under administration

4 June 2020 5:08 PM

