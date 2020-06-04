This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.



That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.



image credit:123rf.com

