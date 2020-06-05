Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations

Guest: Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director at Planes TalkingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anelda Martin/ Owner at Goddes CafeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Imraan Soomra/ CEO at Oceana GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Songezo Zibi/ Head of communications at ABSALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof John Stremlau/ Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bryan Habada/ Former Springbok and Co- founder at RetroactiveLISTEN TO PODCAST