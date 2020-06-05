Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Politics
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations

Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations

5 June 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Market Commentary

5 June 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flying in the age of a global health pandemic

5 June 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director at Planes Talking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature- what should investors do with their money now?

4 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

4 June 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Anelda Martin/ Owner at Goddes Cafe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oceana Group defers interim divided payout due to Covid19, but says all is well

4 June 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Imraan Soomra/ CEO at Oceana Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa ends its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's premier soccer league after 13 year relationship

4 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi/ Head of communications at ABSA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections. Is this the end?

4 June 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau/ Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Springbok- turned businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Bryan Habada/ Former Springbok and Co- founder at Retroactive 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

Politics

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa urges WC to provide more hospital beds for COVID-19 peak

5 June 2020 7:35 PM

66 staff members positive for COVID-19 at schools across province - WCED

5 June 2020 7:30 PM

Govt taken to court for failing to honour Public Sector Wage Bill

5 June 2020 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA