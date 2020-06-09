How is the mining industry dealing with outbreaks of Covid?

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

125 125

Today at 09:50 Talkers and Callers Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:08 Minneapolis vow to disband police department Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

125 125

Today at 10:33 CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Enrico Smith

125 125

Today at 11:05 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sylvia Steyn

125 125