Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alen Ribic | Co-Founder at SweepSouth ConnectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khathu Mufamadi/ CEO at DroppaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Arthur Goldstuck/ MD at World Wide WorxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Viv Govender/ Portfolio Manager at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siya Biniza/ Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa
Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex
Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFastLISTEN TO PODCAST