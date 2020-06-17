Big arrests made on VBS case

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
5 nuns die of Covid-19 at convent in Mthatha Five nuns have died of Covid-19 at the Mother House Convent in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. 17 June 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa to update South Africans on lockdown measures at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body' "Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with." 17 June 2020 9:56 AM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do' Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue. 17 June 2020 1:28 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Big arrests made on VBS case

Big arrests made on VBS case

17 June 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
 Steven Powell | Director in Forensics at ENS Africa


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

First response to the SAA rescue plan

17 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

How it works - how work is changing

16 June 2020 8:06 PM

Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still
Human

Africa Business Focus: First quarter GDP prints across Africa.

16 June 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Daniel Kavishe | Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order

16 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Dion Chang | Founder at Flux Trends

How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses

16 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Sean Rule | Founder at EquityMaven

The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics, with lessons from history.

16 June 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Catherine Burns | Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health
Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the
Witwatersrand

Make Money Mondays- Celebrated international rugby Referee Jonathan Kaplan on money

15 June 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Jonathan Kaplan/ Retired International Referee 

Business Books feature- The night Trains: Moving Mozambican Miners to and from the Witwatersrand Mones, 1902-1955

15 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Lukanyo Mnyanda/ Editor at Business Day 

EWN Highlights

‘From R1.8 bln to R113 mln’: SA Express’ assets value drops

17 June 2020 6:12 PM

COVID-19 update: Ramaphosa to address nation at 8 pm

17 June 2020 5:49 PM

SA kicks off preparations for nuclear build programme

17 June 2020 5:37 PM

