Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Today at 21:31
Return of Premier League
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Our homes are their hope. This is how 120 rescues made it through a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luke Kruyt - Animal Care Manager at TEARS
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

17 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid

17 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Wanda Du Toit | Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?

17 June 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Kevin Lennett | MD at The Crazy Store

First response to the SAA rescue plan

17 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

Big arrests made on VBS case

17 June 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
 Steven Powell | Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

How it works - how work is changing

16 June 2020 8:06 PM

Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still
Human

Africa Business Focus: First quarter GDP prints across Africa.

16 June 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Daniel Kavishe | Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order

16 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Dion Chang | Founder at Flux Trends

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

