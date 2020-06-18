Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:25
Father's day part 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 21:15
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Latest Local
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again Salons, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to operate for the first time since lockdown. 18 June 2020 6:44 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
View all Business
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme

Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme

18 June 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

18 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.

18 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at
Ocean Basket 
 Anthony Leeming | CEO at Sun International Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid

17 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Wanda Du Toit | Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

17 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?

17 June 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Kevin Lennett | MD at The Crazy Store

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First response to the SAA rescue plan

17 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big arrests made on VBS case

17 June 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
 Steven Powell | Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works - how work is changing

16 June 2020 8:06 PM

Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still
Human

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

Heavy coronavirus traces found in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food market

18 June 2020 6:31 PM

It'll take time for restaurants to recover from effects of COVID-19 – Rasa

18 June 2020 5:29 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

