Magda Wierzycka will be in The Apprentice South Africa TV series

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go.



His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”



In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.



Image credit: 123rf.com

