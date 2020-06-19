Lots of reports on retrenchments. What are the initial estimates for the damage of Covid on the labour market?

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Lots of reports on retrenchments. What are the initial estimates for the damage of Covid on the labour market?

Lots of reports on retrenchments. What are the initial estimates for the damage of Covid on the labour market?

19 June 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Gavin Brown | Independent Labour Analyst


Former Comair CEO planning new airline

19 June 2020 6:19 PM

Guest: Gidon Novick | Founder at Lucid Ventures

Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment

18 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?

18 June 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo
Capital

Magda Wierzycka will be in The Apprentice South Africa TV series

18 June 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | CEO at Sygnia Group 

Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme

18 June 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa

Market Commentary

18 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.

18 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at
Ocean Basket 
 Anthony Leeming | CEO at Sun International Group

Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid

17 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Wanda Du Toit | Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers

Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

17 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital

19 June 2020 6:47 PM

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

Vouchers worth R98m handed to almost 3,000 KZN small farmers

19 June 2020 4:52 PM

