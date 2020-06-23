Africa Business Focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
LOFOB remembers manager Heidi Volkwijn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam - Executive Director at League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB)
Today at 20:25
How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: South African Satanic Church officially registers in the country & welcomes new members
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges. 23 June 2020 5:56 PM
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days. 23 June 2020 5:26 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

23 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)


Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

23 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?

23 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff Magazine 

Market Commentary

23 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

The rate of unemployment is staggering - and getting worse

23 June 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Nazmeera Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:08 PM

Zakes Bantwini | SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini

Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'

22 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Marcia Klein | Editor at Business Times

What can we expect from our Emergency Budget?

22 June 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: George Glynos | Head of Research at ETM Analytics

How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.

22 June 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Johannes Le Roux | Director and Founder at The Duchess

Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.

22 June 2020 7:01 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chair at Bidvest 

An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC

Local

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

Business Opinion Local

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom appeals to public to reduce power consumption as systems constrained

23 June 2020 7:15 PM

Gordhan says his dept will try to find funds to pay SA Express employees

23 June 2020 7:06 PM

Q1 unemployment figures a preview of looming jobs bloodbath: economists

23 June 2020 6:40 PM

