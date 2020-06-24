The budget on my pocket

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Osman Mollagee/ Partner in Tax at EyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Busisiwe Radebe/ Economist at NedbankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Nixon | Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nazmeera Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST