Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Corresondent at Consumer Talk
Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThutoLISTEN TO PODCAST
A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.
Image credit: Pexels
Guest: Thamsanqa Msiza/ Head of individual Tax returns at Tax Consulting South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Osman Mollagee/ Partner in Tax at EyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Busisiwe Radebe/ Economist at NedbankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Nixon | Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST