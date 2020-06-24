Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the "emergency" budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims

Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims

24 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Corresondent at Consumer Talk 


Shapeshifter An Entrepreneur's journey from pimping books

24 June 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThuto 

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

The budget on my pocket

24 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Thamsanqa Msiza/ Head of individual Tax returns at Tax Consulting South Africa 

Market Commentary

24 June 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

Tax analysis of the budget

24 June 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Prof Osman Mollagee/ Partner in Tax at Ey 

Economic Analysis of the budget

24 June 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Radebe/ Economist at Nedbank 

How it works – Emotions and Investing

23 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Paul Nixon | Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments|

Africa Business Focus

23 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

23 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You're insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

2 more WC health workers succumb to COVID-19
24 June 2020 9:18 PM

24 June 2020 9:18 PM

Bring it on: Malema invites group of journos to interrogate him on VBS saga
24 June 2020 9:07 PM

24 June 2020 9:07 PM

PSC warns against ill-treatment of citizens by law enforcement, health workers
24 June 2020 8:43 PM

24 June 2020 8:43 PM

