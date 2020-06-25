EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS heist

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: Demonstration against Gender-based Violence
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Saeed Nyovane
Today at 20:25
Hiking Feature with Tim Lundy: Walk with water
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
What to watch this weekend
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 21:05
Desiree Ellis Foundation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Today at 21:31
Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zain Johnson
Today at 21:45
Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage... 25 June 2020 5:34 PM
View all Local
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS heist

EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS heist

25 June 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase/ Editor in chief at EWN 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business focus- Why is it the perfect time to build a Global business out of SA now

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Two money questions from listeners

25 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court orders that deeds office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Stefan le Roux/ Member of the Cape Town Attorney's Association and Partner at Glyn Marais 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

25 June 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Grace Harding/ Spokesperson for the Restaurants Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter An Entrepreneur's journey from pimping books

24 June 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThuto 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims

24 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Corresondent at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The budget on my pocket

24 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Thamsanqa Msiza/ Head of individual Tax returns at Tax Consulting South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO announces end to 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC

25 June 2020 7:56 PM

Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

25 June 2020 6:31 PM

There are 238 COVID-19 cases in Gauteng schools - dept

25 June 2020 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA