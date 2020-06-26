Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
Rethink everything you thought you knew about CBD If you're using something for anxiousness, sleepless nights, pain and inflammation... It's high time you Rethink CBD products. 25 June 2020 10:00 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

26 June 2020 6:53 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth 


Cigarette case delayed until August

26 June 2020 6:50 PM

Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa 

Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations

26 June 2020 6:45 PM

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN 

Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South 

Small Business focus- Why is it the perfect time to build a Global business out of SA now

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance- Two money questions from listeners

25 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS heist

25 June 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase/ Editor in chief at EWN 

Court orders that deeds office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Stefan le Roux/ Member of the Cape Town Attorney's Association and Partner at Glyn Marais 

Market Commentary

25 June 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Grace Harding/ Spokesperson for the Restaurants Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket  

Shapeshifter An Entrepreneur's journey from pimping books

24 June 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThuto 

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

