Warning of increased risk of chicken dumping a freezers are overflowing post lockdown in the world

Today at 04:45
Free accommodation for public healthcare workers
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kim Whitaker, Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
The practicality of the POPI Act
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Brandon Naicker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Rondebosch Boys Matrics use matric ball money to feed the needy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Davids - Founder of Howard's Soup Kitchen
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Fuchs - Founder at iXperience
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on future of SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Director of Aviation at Dept. Public Enterprise
Today at 07:20
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Margreet Wibbelink
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Warning of increased risk of chicken dumping a freezers are overflowing post lockdown in the world

Warning of increased risk of chicken dumping a freezers are overflowing post lockdown in the world

29 June 2020 7:21 PM

Guest: Francois Baird/ Founder at FairPlay 


Make Money Mondays with Pilot Eon De Vos

29 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Eon de Vos/ Professional Pilot 

Business Books Feature- Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty

29 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Ed Stoddard/ Journalist at Business Maverick 

Business leaders on how covid has changed SA

29 June 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Dr Andrew Golding/ Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property 

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

29 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Sinoniso Nxumalo/ Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group 

Advertisers are taking a stand against facebook's stance on hate speech and it is causing the share price to nosedive

29 June 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Richard Lord/ Media and Operations Director at Meta Media 

Public enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum

29 June 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Ray Mahlala/ Independent Business Journalist 

Market Commentary

26 June 2020 6:53 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth 

Cigarette case delayed until August

26 June 2020 6:50 PM

Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa 

Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations

26 June 2020 6:45 PM

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN 

Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South 

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

