Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5 million by the JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders

Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 20:25
Mars 2020 launch slips again
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Pieter Kotze - Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
Today at 21:31
Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5 million by the JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders

Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5 million by the JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders

1 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Rob Rose/ Editor at Financial Mail 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business interruption insurance- Insurance claims Africa does online presser with tourism Business Council

1 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Real Food's Kauai is not chicken about expansion

1 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

1 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Landlords are operating as property cartels- Mid sized independent retailers

1 July 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Jonathan Kingsley- Hall/ Fpunder at JKH  Business and property Consulting 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works : Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Alex Thomson/ Co- Founder at Naked Insurance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

30 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

30 June 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA cuts budget for the square kilometre array (SKA)

30 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Sarah Wild/ Science writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

