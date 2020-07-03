Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Donate blood for Mandela Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 07:07
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sara Black - Education Policy Analyst and Teacher at ...
Today at 07:45
#WeAreDyingHere stage production tackles the prevalence of GBV
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas
Today at 08:10
Sadtu calls Grade R, 6 and 11s back to school a regrettable move
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of Secretariat at Sadtu
Today at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: Formula 1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies: Escape from Pretoria
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Smacked and Hooked
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Res... 4 July 2020 2:41 PM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation Cape Town-based comedian Carl Weber lost his in-laws to Covid-19 last month, just five days apart. His wife also tested positive f... 4 July 2020 10:21 AM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

3 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

SAA pilots miffed over severance packages

3 July 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots’ Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare

3 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Jacques Du Plessis | Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Onion Peeler lessons for SME

2 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Author and Journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcasting team to host the Midday Report

2 July 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener/ Journalist and Author of "Ministry of Crime" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A group of economists and economic policy analysts claims the supplementary budget reneged on President Cyril Rmaphosa 's R500- billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees

2 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Dr Gilad Isaacs/ Co- Director at Institute for Economic Justice

             Isaah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meat imposters say Fairplay's dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game

2 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Paul Matthew/ CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi/ Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

EWN Highlights

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA