Gaurdrisk vs Cafe Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Gaurdrisk vs Cafe Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

Gaurdrisk vs Cafe Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

8 July 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: PJ Veldhuizen/ Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Eskom warns of load shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Andre de Ruyter/ CEO at Eskom 

Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Payments methods , the good the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

For the first time in South Africa, there is a format bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers

8 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Caroline Da Silva/ Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA 

Market Commentary

8 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manger at Ninety One 

Why is Outsurance paying for business interruption claims?

8 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Danie Matthee/ CEO at Outsurance 

The story behing Cafe Chameleon and it's battle against an insurer. Is the business on it's feet yet?

8 July 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Ren Duster/ Partner at Dunsters Attorney 

How it works- The Effect of Covid 19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Andrew Davies/ Clinical psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory services Southern  Africa 

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

Business

CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

