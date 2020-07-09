South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker. 10 July 2020 1:33 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

9 July 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi/ Senior lecturer at school of economics and business science of the university of the Witwatersrand 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”

10 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus- How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

9 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Julia The super saver

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Julia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RMB founders resigns after 32 years

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Paul Harris & Laurie Dippenaar 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

9 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom warns of load shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Andre de Ruyter/ CEO at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Payments methods , the good the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

