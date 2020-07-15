There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA

There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA

15 July 2020 7:09 PM

Ryan  Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa 


Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 7:56 PM

Ponani  Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko Designs

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 7:36 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

Business Unusual - Internet of things

15 July 2020 7:33 PM

Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital 

Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 7:12 PM

Prof Stephen  Deverux | SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape 

Market Commentary

15 July 2020 6:34 PM

Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:25 PM

Ndumiso Hadebe | Independent Economist 

How it works – The relationship between business and government

14 July 2020 8:03 PM

Busisiwe  Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership SA

Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president

14 July 2020 7:40 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 July 2020 7:30 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

SA's COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown

15 July 2020 8:24 PM

15 July 2020 8:24 PM

