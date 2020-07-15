Business Unusual - Internet of things

Streaming issues? Report here
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Business Unusual - Internet of things

Business Unusual - Internet of things

15 July 2020 7:33 PM

Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital 


Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 7:56 PM

Ponani  Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko Designs

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 7:36 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 7:12 PM

Prof Stephen  Deverux | SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape 

There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA

15 July 2020 7:09 PM

Ryan  Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa 

Market Commentary

15 July 2020 6:34 PM

Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:25 PM

Ndumiso Hadebe | Independent Economist 

How it works – The relationship between business and government

14 July 2020 8:03 PM

Busisiwe  Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership SA

Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president

14 July 2020 7:40 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 July 2020 7:30 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

SA's COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown

15 July 2020 8:24 PM

