Covid gives ZA shoe brand an opportunity to share their South African-ness with the world

Latest Local
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Covid gives ZA shoe brand an opportunity to share their South African-ness with the world

Covid gives ZA shoe brand an opportunity to share their South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 7:21 PM

Guest: Nicj Dreyer/ CEO and Co- founder at Veldskoen 


Small Business Focus- The economic clock- how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature- Question from listener about investing offshore

16 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 

From a "two - speed" to one that works for all

16 July 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman/ Senor fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global affairs at Yale University  

Market Commentary

16 July 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

A huge Twitter hack compromised accounts of Elon Musk,Barack Obama and others

16 July 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publisher at Stuff Magazine 

Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon

16 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Norman Drieselmann/ CEO at Retailability 

SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable airlines

16 July 2020 6:19 PM

Gurst: Peter Attard Montalto/ Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex 

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 7:56 PM

Ponani  Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko Designs

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 7:36 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

