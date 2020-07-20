Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

20 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Peter Brooke/ Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group 


Alcohol industry seeing double on sudden alcohol ban

20 July 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Sibani Mngadi/ Spokesperson at South African Liqour Brandowners association 

             Solly Kramer/ CEO at Norman Goodfellows

              Lucky Ntimane/ Convenor at National Liqour Traders Council 

Market Commentary

17 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)

17 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Roger Baxter | CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

Small Business Focus- The economic clock- how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature- Question from listener about investing offshore

16 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 

Covid gives ZA shoe brand an opportunity to share their South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 7:21 PM

Guest: Nicj Dreyer/ CEO and Co- founder at Veldskoen 

From a "two - speed" to one that works for all

16 July 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman/ Senor fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global affairs at Yale University  

Market Commentary

16 July 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

A huge Twitter hack compromised accounts of Elon Musk,Barack Obama and others

16 July 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publisher at Stuff Magazine 

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Pay rises for civil servants amid crisis are unjust, says govt

20 July 2020 6:52 PM

Eskom raises virus concerns over people who ‘surround’ technicians on duty

20 July 2020 6:43 PM

'Alert the world': Zim journo behind bars after speaking out on corruption

20 July 2020 6:41 PM

