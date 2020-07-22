Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
CSIR researcher tracking the numbers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ridhwaan Suliman - Senior researcher at CSIR
Today at 12:37
The Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Announcement/ African Development Bank approves R5bn Covid-19 loan to South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gina Schoeman- Citibank economist
Today at 12:40
AZAR JAMMINE: Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 12:41
More state officials get Covid19- But what happens when the person holding the highest office has Covid19?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 12:45
Liverpool wins the title - trophy is delivered
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 12:45
Update: Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged murderer, Muzikayise Malephane, returns to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Clip: CHAMPIONS! Liverpool's Premier League trophy lift
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Liverpool Lift First League Trophy Since 1990.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ian Parker, Chairman Liverpool Supporters Club Gauteng.
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Researchers find 'huge discrepancy' between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

22 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis

22 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Dr William Mapham/ Founder and CEO at Vulal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Developments on the Constantia insurance matter

22 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper

22 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Goolam Ballim/ Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government

22 July 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Mavuso/ CEO at Business Leadership SA

            Gillian Saunders/ Tourism consultant and former advisor to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works- Online learning

21 July 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Clare Searle/ Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

21 July 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Daniel Kavishe/ Economist: Sub-saharan African at RMB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 July 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the financial pressure (caused by covid 19) forcing people to pawn off their belongings

21 July 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Richard Mukheiber/ Managing Director at Cash Converters 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

