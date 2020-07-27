Anglo America Platinum interim results

Today at 04:35 Are South Africans ready to travel? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre

Today at 05:10 Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Today at 05:50 From the Continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:40 TECH TUESDAYS: Fibre speeds halving at the end of the month Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brendon Petersen - Tech Journalist

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business

Today at 07:20 New government policy will let mobile networks build a 5G tower on your property Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert at Ellipsis

Today at 08:07 How Steinhoff wants to pay their way out of legal warfare Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor

Today at 08:21 Maternity leave precedent set in Labour Appeal Court Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lizle Louw - Partner at Webber Wentzel

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 SA music maestro and Music Academy Founder Camillo lombard accused of child rape Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

