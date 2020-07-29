More on the business insurance debacle

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guest: Prof Malegapuru Makgoba/ Chairman at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.
Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.
Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr
Guest: David Green/ CEO at V&A waterfrontLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Krista Van Heerden/ CEO and host of the fat wallet podcast at Just one LapLISTEN TO PODCAST
Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron OreLISTEN TO PODCAST