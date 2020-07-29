Why the V&A waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidts Covid uncertainty

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province. 29 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa 'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader. 29 July 2020 1:06 PM
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works. 29 July 2020 12:15 PM
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Why the V&A waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidts Covid uncertainty

29 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: David Green/ CEO at V&A waterfront 


Shapeshifter- Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist,physician, public health advocate, academic and the chair of Eskom

29 July 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Prof Malegapuru Makgoba/ Chairman at Eskom 

More on the business insurance debacle

29 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:26 PM

The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.

Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr

 

Market Commentary

29 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

The importance of creating your own "death folder"

29 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Krista Van Heerden/ CEO and host of the fat wallet podcast at Just one Lap 

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities talks about the genesis of his trading platforms and how it works.

28 July 2020 8:12 PM

Charles Savage, Founder and CEO of EasyEquities

Africa Business Focus

28 July 2020 7:35 PM

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa at Work 9 Business Consultancy)

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

28 July 2020 7:22 PM

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert 

Kumba released results saying it adapted it's business quickly and to comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19

28 July 2020 6:54 PM

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

Business Local Lifestyle

Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week

Local Lifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

