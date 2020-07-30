Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers. 30 July 2020 6:02 PM
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat... 30 July 2020 2:24 PM
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers. 30 July 2020 1:54 PM
View all Local
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa 'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son. 30 July 2020 1:27 PM
View all Politics
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances. 30 July 2020 3:28 PM
View all Business
Event organisers plotting possible scenarios Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 "We're playing our three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race directo... 30 July 2020 7:00 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds

Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds

30 July 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Mark Cutifani/ CEO at Anglo American 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus: Customer behavior has changed through the covid crisis

30 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

30 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Executive Director at Galileo

Kodak seems to be making a come back

30 July 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Paul Theron/ MD at Vestact Asset Management 

South Africans given the green light to travel within their provinces

30 July 2020 6:52 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa/ CEO at Tourism Business Council of  South Africa 

Market Commentary

30 July 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner perspective 

Shapeshifter- Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist,physician, public health advocate, academic and the chair of Eskom

29 July 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Prof Malegapuru Makgoba/ Interim Chair of Eskom  

More on the business insurance debacle

29 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:26 PM

The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.

Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr

 

Why the V&A waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidts Covid uncertainty

29 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: David Green/ CEO at V&A waterfront 

Trending

Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Politics

No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa

Local Business Politics

It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province

Lifestyle Politics

EWN Highlights

'Vaccine nationalism': Is it every country for itself?

30 July 2020 8:21 PM

CFO and other officials in KZN Premier’s office out on bail in graft case

30 July 2020 8:15 PM

Acting Health MEC Mamabolo ‘confident’ Gauteng will turn tide on COVID-19

30 July 2020 7:54 PM

