Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 04:45 Cycling reimagined during Covid-19 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ciska du Plessis Austin - President at Cycling South Africa

Today at 05:10 A call on public representatives to consider pay cuts Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Today at 05:50 From the continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 NB: It's organ donor month Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Fawn Rogers

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Mortgage originator goes truly digital Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrea Tucker - Director of Mortgage Me

Today at 07:07 State targeting Zimbabwe journalists and abducting opponents Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tabani Moyo - Misa Zimbabwe

Today at 07:20 Electricity prices going up by 15%? Not so fast... Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:07 Eskom and SIU's R4billion Gupta legal battle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson

Today at 08:21 How to Facebook Marketplace Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 15:40 New plans for CNA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA

